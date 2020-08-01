Life threatening injuries in Mower County collision

UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says both Dustin Daniel Holicky, 37 of Winona, and Thomas Anthony Decker, 28 of Blooming Prairie, were southbound on Highway 218 near 320th Street when they crashed just before 4 pm Friday.

Holicky suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. Decker was not hurt. The State Patrol says Holicky was not wearing his seat belt and Decker was.

The Steel County Sheriff’s Office and Blooming Prairie police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.