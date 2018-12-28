WINDOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is severely hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Mower County.
It took place around 12:41 pm Friday near the intersection of Highway 56 and Mower County Road 3. The Minnesota State Patrol says Sharon Rose Swallow, 78 of Rose Creek, was westbound in an SUV and Aaron Lars Rame, 28 of Bricelyn, was southbound in a semi. The State Patrol says they crashed in snowy and icy road conditions.
Swallow suffered what are described as life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Rame was not hurt. Both were wearing their seat belts.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Life-threatening injuries after Mower County collision
- UPDATE: Life-threatening injuries in Mower County collision
- Mower County woman injured in Winona County collision
- UPDATE: Man facing life-threatening injuries after Olmsted County crash
- Mower County driver unhurt in van/semi collision
- Mower County collision sends one to the hospital
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Hayfield woman flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
- State Patrol: 4 injured in collision at Mower Co. intersection
- Mitchell County man dies in Mower County
Scroll for more content...