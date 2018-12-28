Life-threatening injuries after Mower County collision

WINDOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is severely hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Mower County.

It took place around 12:41 pm Friday near the intersection of Highway 56 and Mower County Road 3. The Minnesota State Patrol says Sharon Rose Swallow, 78 of Rose Creek, was westbound in an SUV and Aaron Lars Rame, 28 of Bricelyn, was southbound in a semi. The State Patrol says they crashed in snowy and icy road conditions.

Swallow suffered what are described as life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Rame was not hurt. Both were wearing their seat belts.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.