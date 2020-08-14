Life sentence issued in West Virginia murder of Owatonna man

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing his daughter’s boyfriend in West Virginia has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported that 55-year-old Larry Paul McClure Sr. of Pendleton, Kentucky, received the sentence Thursday in McDowell County Circuit Court. He was charged with first-degree murder in the February 2019 death of John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Owatonna, Minnesota.

McClure’s daughter, 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure of Chisago City, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder in the slaying. Larry McClure said it was his daughter’s idea to kill McGuire and he went along with it.