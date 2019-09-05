Life insurance looks to bring comfort to those fighting cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Most of us have been impacted by cancer is some way.

A health insurance company is working to bring comfort to those in need during their difficult time.

Washington National teamed up with the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge in Rochester to provide free lunch and comfort care kits during their time at the lodge.

The kits have everything from books to handmade blankets to keep patients, including Bob Mungo, feel a closer to home.

“There's a lot of camaraderie here with everybody and it's really nice,” said Mungo.

Washington National will travel to other communities to continue this effort, including New Orleans and Florida.