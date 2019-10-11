Lt. Governor reads to kindergarten students in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn- The 2019 Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener is underway in Austin.

Before the big event takes place Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are spending time with people in the Austin community. Lieutenant Governor Flanagan stopped by Woodson Kindergarten Center to read to the students.

"The children kindergartners here have tremendous manners it's clear they have a caring community here and it was really lovely to see this morning,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan says reading and talking is really important for developing minds. She says as a mother with a busy schedule it can be tough but share her secret.

"With my child, we are always talking,” Flanagan said. “At the grocery store, we are talking. We are narrating what we were doing and I’m just using a lot of language with her.”