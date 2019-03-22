Clear
Library joins in fight against addiction

One local group is teaming up with the Rochester Public Library to create a safe space and help those battling addiction choice a healthier lifestyle.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 7:48 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

The opioid crisis impacting the entire country is putting the issue of addiction at the forefront. The crisis has created a momentum that has prompted city and county leaders to step in and come up with a solution.

Claudell Hampton has been battling addiction for most of his life.
The 71-year-old man had his first drink around the age of 12.

"I was living in Arkansas it was moonshine and I don't remember the rest," said Hampton.

He says one day he woke up and realize there were more important things in life than having a drink.

"When you have something more important than alcohol you can live and deal with it,' said Hampton.

Hampton further explained that he put the bottle down so he could watch his 11-year-old godson grow up. While Hampton is finding a way to deal with his addiction for others it’s not so simple.
That's why Regina Mustafa and her colleague have come up with the crossroad program to help others get on the same path to sobriety.
The program is still in the early stages but the mission is clear.

" When you are focusing on addiction it also opens it up to other issues such as mental health and economic status, " said Mustafa. "The biggest barrier of people suffering addition is getting help."

