Libertarian candidate for President brings his campaign to North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man whose life has taken him from the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean is now traveling across America on his “Healing Tour” for President.

Ken Armstrong is running for the nomination of the Libertarian Party and his unusual campaign brought him to Iowa on Thursday.

Ken Armstrong, Libertarian candidate for President

“We’re going by car,” says Armstrong, “and we’re going state to state and we’re staying in the budget motels.” Armstrong’s current staff consists of his road manager and Armstrong’s dog, Duke. “I think I’ve got my life savings rattling in my pocket right now.”

Armstrong says he was working on the Alaskan Pipeline at 18, joined the U.S. Coast Guard and wound up serving with NATO, was named representative to the Pelagie Islands for the U.S. Consul General at Palermo, and also attended highly classified training under the auspices of the FBI and CIA in Management of Terrorist Situations.

“There’s been only one President in the last 40 years,” says Armstrong, “that has more qualifications than I do in national security, government, international relations.”

Armstrong says one of the goals of his campaign is to correct abuses of power by the men sitting in the Oval Office. “One of our biggest problems right now is the Emergency Powers Act, the fact that the President can act without declaration of war and pretty much write his own check.”

The Libertarian Party’s nominating convention is set for May 2020. To find out more about Ken Armstrong and his quest for the White House, click here.