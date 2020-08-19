Libertarian candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen talks about her run for the White House

MASON CITY, Iowa - There's 75 days until the presidential election. Plenty of time to make up your mind between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

If neither candidate appeals to you, there's the Libertarian option. Dr. Jo Jorgensen is the party's choice in the run for the White House this selection.

The Clemson Psychology lecturer and computer software maven says she wants to bring more control back to our lives by lessening government's influence.

When it comes to social issues, Dr. Jorgensen says Libertarians believe in true equality.

"All people should have the right to get married, including those in the LGBT community and yet as recently as 2012 both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were against gay marriage," she said.

Jorgensen also said as President, she would end U.S. involvement in wars around the globe and bring the troops home.