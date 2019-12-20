Liam leads the way in baby boy names in Albert Lea and Austin

KIMT-TV 3 – Liam is the most popular name for baby boys born in Albert Lea and Austin in 2019.

Mayo Clinic Health System says David was the second-most popular name among the over 340 male infants delivered this year.

For the girls? It’s a little more complicated, with Mayo saying there was a seven-way tie among the over 330 baby girls born in 2019 - Olivia, Camila, Isabella, Aria, Reagan, Everly and Joanna.

According to babynames.com, Liam was the most popular male infant name in 2019 America, followed by Oliver, Theodore, Declan, and Henry. Most popular girls’ names are led by Charlotte, then Amelia, Violet, Aria, and Aurora.

Mayo Clinic Health Systems says it delivered 691 babies in Albert Lea and Austin in 2019, with five sets of twins and the most deliveries in April and July.