Lewiston-Altura football player to play in Hawaii

LEWISTON, Minnesota - For some, football is just a game. For others, it's their way of life. Lewiston-Altura's Conner Ramthun is hoping that his talents will take him to the next level and a trip to Hawaii might just do that for him.

Conner was invited to play in the Tiki Bowl this December, one of America's premier high school all-star games. The trip will put him in contact with college coaches in hopes of receiving a scholarship.

"[It's] just another way to get your name out there and play football while you're in the winter," Ramthun said.

The soon to be senior kicks for Lewiston and plays defensive end. He helped lead the Cardinals to an undefeated regular season record this past year.

"When I was growing up all I ever wanted to do was kick the ball," he said.

Ramthun plans to continue to kick in college, but going to Hawaii will cost a pretty penny. His mother Shannon set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the expenses.

"I still have to cover my costs to get there so I just thought it would be worth a chance," she said.

There's still a long way to go for Conner to get to the aloha state, but Shannon is happy to see her son recognized for his hard work.

"It's nice to see people realizing his talent and his hard work, because he works extremely hard at basically any sport that he does do," she said. "He puts in 110 to 150 percent in every sport he does."

And with football camps cancelled due to Covid-19, Ramthun will continue to do what he does best.

"Pushing through it, keep my head up and kicking as much as I possibly can," Conner said.

As of Sunday, the family raised $440 of the $3,000 goal.

To donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-conner-ramthun-get-to-hawaii-tiki-bowl?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link-tip