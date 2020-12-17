Levisen named National High School Coach of the Year

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Austin boys soccer coach Jens Levisen has been named the National High School Coach of the Year for small schools.

Levisen led the Packers to a 13-0-1 record during the 2020 season which featured a district title and section championship.

Levisen now has five district titles and four section championships to his credit.

He was already named the District Coach of the Year for the third time this year and the United Soccer Coaches State Coach of the Year for the second time.

Levisen’s career record now stands at 180-80-28.