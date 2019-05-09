Letter to Minnesota legislators asking for increased wages for direct support professionals

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a call to action from two organizations helping those with disabilities.

Ability Building Center, also known as ABC, in Rochester as well as Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation sent a letter to Minnesota legislators.

It stresses the importance of funding for good wages for direct support professionals.

Kaye Johnson works at ABC in Rochester, and she says the funding will help them be more competitive and fill the openings that would better allow them to do their jobs.

“I really feel they're a big part of my life and I'd like to hope I'm a big part of their life as well,” Johnson said. “I want them to get the services they deserve.”

Johnson said the money is needed in order to provide necessary services.

“My break time is over. I'm here to help them reach their goals, and get out of life what they want,” Johnson said. “The legislature is also responsible for their personal happiness as well.”

You can help with their effort by calling and emailing your local lawmakers, and urging support for the “Competitive Workforce Factor.”