Clear

Letter to Minnesota legislators asking for increased wages for direct support professionals

“The legislature is also responsible for their personal happiness as well," one direct support professional said.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 1:57 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a call to action from two organizations helping those with disabilities.

Ability Building Center, also known as ABC, in Rochester as well as Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation sent a letter to Minnesota legislators.

It stresses the importance of funding for good wages for direct support professionals.

Kaye Johnson works at ABC in Rochester, and she says the funding will help them be more competitive and fill the openings that would better allow them to do their jobs.

“I really feel they're a big part of my life and I'd like to hope I'm a big part of their life as well,” Johnson said. “I want them to get the services they deserve.”

Johnson said the money is needed in order to provide necessary services.

“My break time is over. I'm here to help them reach their goals, and get out of life what they want,” Johnson said. “The legislature is also responsible for their personal happiness as well.”

You can help with their effort by calling and emailing your local lawmakers, and urging support for the “Competitive Workforce Factor.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking the Return of Sunshine

Image

Southern MN schools honored by as 'Best Schools'

Image

Forest City library on the move

Image

Tracking A Cool & Cloudy Thursday

Image

NC Softball is back into the swing of things

Image

SAW: Danielle Johnson

Image

Responding to sexual abuse

Image

Compensating RPS workers for snow days

Image

Beto O'Rourke makes a campaign stop in Mason City

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Community Events