Letter carriers make a $2,000 donation to Salvation Army

Now The Austin's Salvation Army food drive is being put on hold.

Posted: May 7, 2020 9:17 AM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn-Events are being canceled left and right due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The financial impact of this pandemic is leaving food shelves that were normally full close to empty.
Major Jeff Strickler with the Salvation Army says the circumstances are making it hard for families to survive.
Those families are now depending on the salvation army to help feed their loved ones.

"We are serving about 40 households per day,” Strickler said. “Which is usually the max of what we would be operating at under normal circumstances but we are seeing new households come to us all the time.

The National Association of Letter Carriers is one of the Salvation Army's biggest supporters.
For the last 28 years, the two have teamed up to host the " stamp out hunger food drive" in Austin.
It's the largest single-day food drive in Mower County and last year's event brought in eleven thousand pounds of food. This year's pandemic is putting the drive on hold. Bob Rosel who is the drive coordinator says they saw a need.

"The need is out there we see the lines of people trying to get food," Rosel said. “So the letter carriers got together and thought about what can we do."

The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 717 took money from their dues that would go towards training and instead handed over $2,000 to the Salvation Army.

Major Strickler says will help feed hundreds of people in Mower County and take a huge burden off the Salvation Army's back. He is hoping that they will be able to reschedule the food drive for the Fall.

