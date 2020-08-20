Let's go to the movies! Marcus Theaters to reopen this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've been missing the big screen you'll be happy to hear Marcus Theatres in Rochester is ready to welcome back movie goers this weekend.

There will be some changes as the cinema opens on Friday. You'll be expected to wear a mask even when seated throughout the movie unless you're eating or drinking.

However, when purchasing snacks to watch a flick you'll have a new option. They’re now allowing guests to buy their concessions online and pick them up at the theater.

Vice president of food and concessions Rob Novak explained, "Now we're allowing folks to do that ahead of time so it's very convenient. They can walk up, there's a pick up area and give your name. We'll have your name, verify it on a receipt, hand you your food and beverage and proceed on to the auditorium."

There will also be plenty of seating since they're opening at 50% capacity. You'll notice you can purchase tickets in paired seating with every other pair blocked off. The row behind each occupied one will also be out of use.

Novak says Marcus Theatres has spent the last five months the Rochester location has been closed trying to make going to the movies as safe as possible.

He added, "I just want people to understand they can have confidence in movie going and confidence in the Marcus corporation, specifically in Rochester, that we've done our part in bringing back movie going but bring it back in a very safe and enjoyable manner for all guests of all ages."

The theater also encourages anyone wanting a low-contact experience to purchase tickets in advance on their theatres’ app or website.