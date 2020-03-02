Clear

Let the madness begin: Monday's prep basketball highlights & scores

Pine Island and Dover-Eyota pull upsets in Monday's section quarterfinals.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 10:57 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Kaleidescope Charter 87, Ubah Medical 63

3A Section 3

First Round

Henry Sibley 57, St. Thomas Academy 53

2A Section 1

Quarterfinal

Caledonia 75, Rochester Lourdes 60

Dover-Eyota 73, St. Charles 70

Pine Island 70, Lake City 65

Stewartville 75, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 56

2A Section 6

First Round

Foley 62, Kimball 54

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 66, Royalton 59

2A Section 8

First Round

Menahga 84, Staples-Motley 70

Roseau 64, Park Rapids 45

1A Section 5

First Round

Barnum 81, Ogilvie 56

Bertha-Hewitt 79, Laporte 34

Onamia 67, Braham 55

Swanville 74, Isle 54

Upsala 51, McGregor 44

1A Section 6

First Round

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 80, Ortonville 50

Rothsay 61, Underwood 56

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 76, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 33

1A Section 7

First Round

Cook County 79, Lakeview Christian Academy 68

Hill City 75, Floodwood 42

Littlefork-Big Falls 74, Wrenshall 64

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

2A Section 2

Semifinal

Jordan 57, Belle Plaine 45

Waseca 53, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 45

1A Section 2

Semifinal

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 72, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 5

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57, Springfield 44

1A Section 7

Semifinal

Mountain Iron-Buhl 60, Cherry 46

1A Section 8

Semifinal

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67, Red Lake County 56

Red Lake 73, Fosston 65

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 3A Substate 1

Final

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61, LeMars 46

Class 3A Substate 3

Final

Center Point-Urbana 78, Marion 70, 2OT

Class 3A Substate 6

Final

Pella 62, Oskaloosa 51

Class 3A Substate 7

Final

Norwalk 71, Dallas Center-Grimes 57

Class 3A Substate 8

Final

Harlan 60, Denison-Schleswig 58

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 3A

State Quarterfinal

Clear Lake 60, Assumption, Davenport 46

Dike-New Hartford 56, Jesup 43

North Polk, Alleman 68, Red Oak 40

Class 5A

State Quarterfinal

Iowa City High 59, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 40

Johnston 75, Southeast Polk 71

Waterloo, West 51, Cedar Falls 49

Waukee 76, Sioux City, East 36

