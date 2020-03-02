Let the madness begin: Monday's prep basketball highlights & scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Kaleidescope Charter 87, Ubah Medical 63
3A Section 3
First Round
Henry Sibley 57, St. Thomas Academy 53
2A Section 1
Quarterfinal
Caledonia 75, Rochester Lourdes 60
Dover-Eyota 73, St. Charles 70
Pine Island 70, Lake City 65
Stewartville 75, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 56
2A Section 6
First Round
Foley 62, Kimball 54
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 66, Royalton 59
2A Section 8
First Round
Menahga 84, Staples-Motley 70
Roseau 64, Park Rapids 45
1A Section 5
First Round
Barnum 81, Ogilvie 56
Bertha-Hewitt 79, Laporte 34
Onamia 67, Braham 55
Swanville 74, Isle 54
Upsala 51, McGregor 44
1A Section 6
First Round
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 80, Ortonville 50
Rothsay 61, Underwood 56
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 76, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 33
1A Section 7
First Round
Cook County 79, Lakeview Christian Academy 68
Hill City 75, Floodwood 42
Littlefork-Big Falls 74, Wrenshall 64
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
2A Section 2
Semifinal
Jordan 57, Belle Plaine 45
Waseca 53, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 45
1A Section 2
Semifinal
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 72, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 5
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57, Springfield 44
1A Section 7
Semifinal
Mountain Iron-Buhl 60, Cherry 46
1A Section 8
Semifinal
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67, Red Lake County 56
Red Lake 73, Fosston 65
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 3A Substate 1
Final
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61, LeMars 46
Class 3A Substate 3
Final
Center Point-Urbana 78, Marion 70, 2OT
Class 3A Substate 6
Final
Pella 62, Oskaloosa 51
Class 3A Substate 7
Final
Norwalk 71, Dallas Center-Grimes 57
Class 3A Substate 8
Final
Harlan 60, Denison-Schleswig 58
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 3A
State Quarterfinal
Clear Lake 60, Assumption, Davenport 46
Dike-New Hartford 56, Jesup 43
North Polk, Alleman 68, Red Oak 40
Class 5A
State Quarterfinal
Iowa City High 59, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 40
Johnston 75, Southeast Polk 71
Waterloo, West 51, Cedar Falls 49
Waukee 76, Sioux City, East 36
