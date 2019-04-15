Less than 500 homes remain without power in southeastern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services says about 400 homes remain without power.

The co-op says electricity was restored to another 800 accounts by late Sunday evening and 250 power poles had been set in place. About 274 workers are now tackling the problem of repairing power lines downed in the recent winter storm, with dozens of extra crews coming from other co-ops and contractors.

The co-op says they hope to restore electricity to “a great number” of the remaining homes by late Monday night.

MiEnergy Cooperative is reporting just five homes in Racine Township are still without power as of Monday morning.

People’s Energy Cooperative says 32 homes remains without electricity in its southeastern Minnesota coverage area.