Less than 5 months away from Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener is coming to Albert Lea May 9-12, but there's a lot of work to be done in the meanttime.

"We are basically gearing up all of our community members for sponsorship opportunities, event opportunities," explains sponsorship committee chair Laura Cunningham.

The goal is to promote the recreational activities the state has to offer, especially fishing. Organizers are hoping the event will put a national spotlight on Albert Lea as a fishing destination.

Before the big day, organizers need to gather between 80 and 100 fishing hosts for the event. They want to have half the needed amount by the end of the year. As of Thursday, they are only 8 people away from that goal. To be a host, you need to have a boat and knowledge of at least one Albert Lea lake. "If you like to fish and you want to meet some interesting people, I've met some really great people over the years going to these things," says fishing host committee co-chair Dick Herfindahl. He's attended every fishing opener since 1995.

To register as a fishing host, click here or call Herfindahl at 507-383-2231. For information on sponsoring the event, click here. or call Herfindahl at 507-383-2231.