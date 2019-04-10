Less than 24 hours left to claim $1 million lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa – Time is almost up to claim a $1 million Powerball prize won in central Iowa.
The winning ticket was bought April 11, 2018, at a Casey’s General Store in Nevada. It matched the five regular numbers but missed the Powerball. The winner must claim the $1 million prize by 4 pm Thursday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
The Lottery says unclaimed prizes go back into the pool for future games and promotions, with more than $1.4 million going unclaimed in Iowa in fiscal year 2018.
