Less than 24 hours left to claim $1 million lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa – Time is almost up to claim a $1 million Powerball prize won in central Iowa.

The winning ticket was bought April 11, 2018, at a Casey’s General Store in Nevada. It matched the five regular numbers but missed the Powerball. The winner must claim the $1 million prize by 4 pm Thursday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

The Lottery says unclaimed prizes go back into the pool for future games and promotions, with more than $1.4 million going unclaimed in Iowa in fiscal year 2018.