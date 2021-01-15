Police plans as Friday begins the first weekend bars and restaurants are reopen

ROCHESTER, Minn- Friday marks the first weekend restaurants can offer indoor dining and bars can reopen since November. Those located downtown like Pittsburgh Blue, Pescara, Dooley's, Tap House, and others are usually busy on the weekends with people escaping their residences to socialize and enjoy a meal away from home.

When there isn't a pandemic, they are usually busy on weekends and RPD has a large presence downtown. This weekend, they don't plan to.

"Officers working night shift will give more attention to the downtown area but we don't have any additional personnel that we are bringing in," said RPD Patrol LT Jim Evenson.

Patrol LT. Evenson also asks anyone that walks into a bar or restaurant without a mask and are asked to put one on, comply with what's being asked and not cause an issue.

"I hope people just follow guidelines restaurants have and bars have set forth," explained Evenson. "If people feel they don't want to wear a mask and go into a restaurant, then they should stay home."

He also encourages anyone heading out this weekend to dine or grab a drink, to follow the guidelines both restaurants and bars have in place.