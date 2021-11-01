Less Austin families filling out free and reduced price lunch applications

AUSTIN, Minn.- The lunch line is at Austin High School is busy. Many students are buying lunch at the school these days because of its free lunch. Since March 2020, The Austin School District has offered every student a free meal, even if they are not eligible for free and reduced-price lunch.

Austin Public School's food and nutrition director Mary Weikum says she'd like to see more families fill out the form proving they are eligible for free and reduce price lunch.

"I think there's a misunderstanding that because all students are receiving free lunch, we all still don't need the forms," says Weikum.

The applications play a big role when it comes to funding.

"The applications really provide much of the data to the state that gives us our funding as a district, not necessarily for lunches but title projects."

According to Weikum, two years ago, 56 percent of Austin Public Schools students were receiving free and reduced-price lunches. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, during the 2017-2018 school year, nearly 4 out of 10 students enrolled in Minnesota public schools were eligible for the program. There are benefits to families who fill it out the application.

"There's the PEBT(Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer) which puts money in people's pockets if their kids do qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. That was in effect last school year and it looks like it might come back. "

There's also reduced-price field trips for the district. Weikum is encouraging all Austin Public Schools families to fill the application. The free and reduced-price lunch program application can be found here.