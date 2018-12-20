Clear
Leroy-Ostrander Public School teacher and principal under investigation

2 Leroy-Ostrander employees are under investigation after allegations.

Dec. 19, 2018
LE ROY, Minn.- Leroy-Ostrander Public School’s Wednesday night school board meeting left a lot of parents and community members with questions.
Trevor Carrier is a 5th grade teacher, assistant football coach, and basketball coach for the school. But the school board decided to non-renew his coaching positions. He’s not the only one under the magnifying glass though.
Principal and football coach Aaron Hungerholt’s coaching position was also non-renewed.
This investigation has cost the school just about $24,000 dollars, according to Superintendent Jeff Sampson.
He tells KIMT there aren’t many details they can release at this time as the investigation continues.
He can however say that allegations came out and it is school policy to conduct an investigation on any allegation made.

Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
