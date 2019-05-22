Clear

New Bike Program Launched in Leroy

Residents and visitors will be able to rent a bike from the shop located at 123 main street.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

LEROY, Minn. -The city of Leroy is getting a new bike program. The Leroy Economic Development Authority is spearheading the program which will be called Wheels To Go. Residents and visitors will be able to rent a bike from the shop located at 123 main street.

The EDA received grant money from the Leroy Community Foundation, Mower County Statewide Health Improvement Program to launch this program. The money will go towards buying bikes and gear. 60 Bikes have been purchased.

Axel Gumbel a member of the EDA says this program was created with the hopes to increase economic growth.

“The bike trail and this bike rental is the perfect match to keep things going here and keep us relevant," said Gumbel.

The 24-mile trail serves as a major artery and connects four Southern Minnesota communities along highway 56.

"Each of these communities has something to offer, said Gumbel. “With the bike trail, every town has the opportunity to offer their amenities to folks that come through."

