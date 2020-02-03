Lengthy vehicle pursuit in Mason City leads to charges against 2 men

MASON CITY, Iowa - An attempted traffic stop early Monday resulted in a vehicle fleeing law enforcement before a PIT maneuver ended the pursuit.

The Cerro Gordo County Sherriff’s Office said a traffic stop was initiated at 1:21 a.m. at the intersection of 1st St. SW and Crescent Dr. for an equipment violation.

The vehicle took off, ran several stop signs and was going speeds well over the posted speed limit.

The pursuit ended after several minutes at 4th St. SE and S. Illinois Ave. when a deputy performed a pursuit intervention technique.

The two occupants, 34-year-old Eugene Sikora, of Sheffield, and Cody Dakin, 24, of Mason City, were both taken to the emergency room but were released and arrested.

A search warrant resulted in methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms being found.

Dakin was charged with possession of meth and marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of the mushrooms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sikora was charged with eluding and several traffic violations.