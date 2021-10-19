Lengthy high-speed pursuit early Tuesday in Mason City results in 1 arrest

MASON CITY, Iowa - A lengthy vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning has resulted in many charges against a Mason City man.

The sheriff’s office said it began at 1:45 a.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a Ford F-15 for not having valid registration near 19th St. and S. Monroe Ave.

The driver refused to stop and attempted to elude law enforcement at speeds well over 25 mph over the posted speed limit.

The driver, Joshua Wilmarth, 37, was eventually taken into custody at 2nd St. NE. and N. Pennsylvania Ave. after his vehicle became disabled.

He had a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation connected to domestic assault, and he’s facing charges of felony eluding, interference with official acts and traffic violations.

Two guns were found in the vehicle and he's also being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.