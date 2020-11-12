Lengthy sentence for Rochester man who refused a drunk driving test

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Refusing to take a sobriety test results in a stiff sentence for a Rochester man.

Donta Lamont Dolton, 40, was arrested around 2:40 am on June 8, 2019, after Rochester police say he backed into a squad car. The vehicle was only slighted damaged.

Dolton refused to take a sobriety test and pleaded guilty to that in January. He was sentenced Thursday to 161 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, 180 of electronic home monitoring for alcohol, seven years of supervised probation, and another 30 days of electronic home monitoring for alcohol every December during his probation. Dolton must also either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.