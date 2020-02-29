Leland woman gets a second chance at a beautiful smile

MASON CITY, Iowa - In late 2018, the North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center started the 'Second Chance' program, where one lucky applicant would receive a full-arch restoration featuring implanted teeth, and getting the second chance of having a beautiful smile.

This year, a Leland woman is getting her second chance.

Laura Baumann holds two jobs, including working in the kitchen with Forest City Schools, as well as being a cleaner at the YMCA in Forest City alongside her husband John. Both were scrolling around on Facebook just two days before the application deadline when they saw a mention of the program.

"I thought 'why not', and didn't think anything of it."

The typical cost of a procedure like this is roughly $50,000. Now, Baumann is one of two North Iowa women that will be receiving this life-changing opportunity, with no cost passed down to her. She says the timing is perfect.

"I have my 30th wedding anniversary in June, and also my 35th high school reunion coming up in July."

Dr. Christopher Kepros is performing the initial step of the arch restoration surgery, where existing teeth would be completely removed and implants would set in.

"It makes us feel really good to be able to reach out and help some folks using some of the skills and resources we have to provide something that we know will be life changing. Something that they might not be able to do otherwise."

The Center will continue to follow her for the next 2-3 months to track the healing process before turning things over to Dr. Hehr of Nettleton Dental Group, who will begin making the permanent teeth that will attach on.

John is glad to see his wife get this major opportunity, and is still in shock by it.

"I'm glad one of us got it, and I'm glad she got it."

For those that are looking forward to apply during the next round, John advocates using patience.

"We sure didn't think we were going to get it either."

A Mason City woman will also be receiving a full-arch restoration. About 400 applicants were seeking to take advantage of this unique program.

The Nettleton Dental Group, Nobel Biocare Dental Impant Co., and May Dental Lab are parterning with the center to make the smiles possible.