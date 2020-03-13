Clear
Legislative leaders plan on business as usual at Iowa Capitol

Iowa Republican legislative leaders say they are not planning on curtailing the legislative session due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 6:33 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republican legislative leaders say they are not planning on curtailing the legislative session due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Some Iowa Democratic senators have encouraged Republican leaders to consider suspending the current session or going home early.

Iowa has 16 people who have tested positive but the risk to the public in Iowa remains low.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver and House Speaker Pat Grassley say plans are for the session to proceed as usual. It's scheduled to run through April 21. The Capitol remains open to the public.

