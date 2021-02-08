Legislation proposed for hospitality workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There is no doubt this pandemic has been devastating to restaurants, hotels, and businesses in the hospitality sector.

State Representative Andrew Carlson is proposing a bill to help workers in the industry.

Representative Carlson says this proposed legislation would help workers who serve in hotels with over 75 rooms.

The bill would also help airport hospitality workers, building maintenance, and security staffers.

Representative Ryan Winkler says the goal of this bill is to ensure workers get their jobs back when the economy rebounds.

Representative Carlson says the measure will also ensure employers have workers who know how to do the job and maintain those relationships.

The lead server at the Delta Hotel by Marriot in Minneapolis was laid off and is hopeful this legislation will enable her to return to her job.

"Being laid off for so long has been really hard. I need to work. I'm going to be 60 years old in April and I've applied for probably twenty other jobs. I've only had three interviews and haven't gotten any of them," says Tammy Houston.

Representative Carlson says the bill is working its way through committees.

He believes the measure will move seamless to the Senate later this week.