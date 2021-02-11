Legislating while in quarantine

DES MOINES, Iowa - We all might know someone who has had to spend time at home for two weeks as part of quarantining, and they may have found it challenging to stay productive.

For State Rep. Sharon Steckman, though, she has been able to continue her legislative work away from the statehouse. She came in close contact with two people who tested positive recently, and began working from home. Fortunately, she has tested negative. However, she says there have been some adjustments when doing official business.

"I can join the caucus, when we're talking about the bills, and getting information about the bills, so I am keeping up to date with that. When it comes to stand up on the house floor and say something or vote, right now, I can't do that."

Due to rules laid out at the start of the legislative session, Steckman and other legislators cannot comment or vote while in quarantine. She's not alone; she notes a Republican legislator that has not been able to participate at all due to being in quarantine.

"It's very frustrating because we have this technology, and we're not utilizing it like we should."

Compared to the House, Senate members can comment and vote while in sub-committee. Both the House and Senate, however, require members in committee to vote in person.

Steckman expects to return back to the Capitol on Monday.