Legends to remain closed, even as COVID suspension ends

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Its official suspension ends Friday but health officials say a Rochester sports bar won’t reopen right away.

A 72-hour suspension for violating pandemic guidelines expires at 3 pm Friday for Legends Bar and Grill but Olmsted County Public Health says the business has agreed to stay closed until “further consultation” is completed.

“Legends Bar and Grill ownership has committed to make significant changes that will be implemented and actively controlled by their management and staff,“ says Michael Melius, Associate Director Olmsted County Public Health. “We believe with these improvements and a heightened awareness of the seriousness of the situation, that Legends Bar and Grill can re-open and operate safely.”

Health officials say suspension placards will be removed from Legends’ entrances and COVID-19 protection measures will be put into place over the coming days to help assure proper physical distancing and customer compliance, among other policy and procedural improvements.