"Legends" building recommended for landmark status despite advice of experts, staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med City's Labor Temple Building is being backed for landmark status, despite the advice of experts and staff.

Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission recommended the two adjoined buildings on the property, recently home to Legends Bar and Grill, be deemed local historic landmarks in a 6-1 vote Wednesday night. Ahead of the decision, city staff advised members of the HPC to end the structure's consideration for landmark status.

The HPC's recommendation follows a January decision by the City of Rochester, which owns the property, to terminate its lease with Legends. At the time, local leaders hoped to demolish the Labor Temple to make way for a future downtown development.

The city's plan was put on hold a few months later after Rochester resident Kevin Lund uncovered a forgotten chapter of the property's history, revealing it was home to one of the first Red Owl Grocery stores and the depression-era Time Theatre in the 1930's.

"Their historic significance is multi-layered and represents, in essence, an archeological, architectural, above ground discovery, and a genealogical study in progress with ties to the Mayo Clinic, General Mills, theater architectural geniuses, an accomplished local contractor, and hardworking construction crews," Lund said. "These two buildings were constructed of the finest materials, intended to stand the test of time. They embody a level of style and craftsmanship that simply does not exist today and will never be duplicated."

Lund continued, "I've advocated for a long time that while the soul of our community is more than simply bricks and mortar, the bricks and mortar tend to connect us with each other and with past generations. Rochester's best hope for the future lies not in rejecting and destroying its historic past, but rather in embracing and building upon it."

Subsequent studies, however, found the buildings are historically significant, but no longer have enough historic integrity to be deemed historic landmarks.

"Due to alterations to the façade of the building, the Red Owl Grocery Store has lost its integrity and is therefore not a suitable candidate for local designation," wrote Michael Koop of Minnesota's State Historic Preservation Office. Sharing similar analysis of its close neighbor, Koop commented, "due to alterations to the façade, the east elevation, and the interior of the building, the Time Theater has lost its integrity and is therefore not a suitable candidate for local designation."

Despite the findings and a recommendation by city staff to nix the property's landmark consideration, the HPC sided with overwhelmingly sided with Lund, deciding the connected buildings are worth saving for a multitude of reasons.

"Each brick that I looked at in this façade is inspired, is balanced, and choreographed in this blended and extraordinary work of art. So if you're looking at this building, you can see that it's another jewel in this city that seems to be overlooked," said Commissioner Barbara Hudson.

Multiple HPC members believe it wouldn't take much to restore some of the property's historic look and charm, which is one of a handful of depression-era buildings still standing in the downtown area. However, during Wednesday's meeting, city staff revealed multiple organizations have already submitted bids to develop the property, though details have yet to be released to the public.

The building's future is now in the hands of the Rochester City Council, which is set to have the final say on the Labor Temple's landmark status in the weeks ahead.