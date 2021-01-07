Legends Bar n Grill closes doors for good

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A popular bar in downtown Rochester is closing its doors for good.

Legends Bar n Grill made the announcement on its Facebook page.

The restaurant announced on Facebook it was waiting for Governor Tim Walz's announcement yesterday to see if and when they would be able to reopen.

But the restaurant said the city had a different plan.

According to Legends Bar n Grill's Facebook post, on Monday, the business received an email from the city saying the city is going to terminate the lease on the building.

The city plans to demolish the structure, saying the bar stayed longer than was initially anticipated.

Still, Mayor Kim Norton tells me she was surprised by the restaurant's Facebook post.

"The City Administration was working to prepare some documents for the city council, unaware that Legends had posted prior to this being able to go through the city council, so it kind of caught us unaware today," says Mayor Norton.

Norton tells me the building needs lots of repairs and the plan is for the building to indeed be demolished.

She says she is excited for what's to come on the riverfront.