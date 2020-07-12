Legends Bar & Grill, Forager Brewery temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two more Rochester establishments are temporarily shutting their doors due to COVID-19 concerns.

Legends Bar & Grill posted to Facebook on Saturday saying: "Although Legends has no known or confirmed cases of staff or customers...we feel it's in the public's best interest to close and help stop the spread of COVID-19."

The post goes on to say the establishment has been in contact with the local health department and will continue to monitor the situation.

No word yet on when Legends will reopen.

Forager Brewery posted to Twitter on Saturday, saying: "Out of an abundance of caution and safety, we will be temporarily closing for intensive cleaning and quarantine as one of our part-time staff members has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19."

Forager employees say their goal is to reopen for takeout and patio dining on July 25.