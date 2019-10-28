Legendary coach continues fight with cancer

BRITT, Iowa -- "I always thought this town deserved good football." - Bob Sanger.

For 52 years, Bob Sanger has given West Hancock just that. He's transformed the Eagles into one of the premier football teams in Iowa.

Year by year, the Eagles have barrelled through opponents using their trademark running game. But for the past two years, Sanger has faced his greatest opponent that's kept him away from the field.

Bob was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia in the spring of 2018. He stepped away from the sidelines halfway through last season.

"It was devastating," Sanger said. "I just feel guilty that I'm not doing very much this year to help out."

Mark Sanger is the youngest of Bob's sons and is acting as head coach in his place. Although he mentions it's not the same without his dad.

"I mean it's as difficult as it can be," Mark said. "You don't wish it on anybody to go through something like that."

The younger Sanger has picked up where Bob left off, leading the Eagles to a perfect regular season as the top-ranked team in their class. Although his dad isn't sharing the same sidelines, his presence is there.

"He's been behind the scenes the whole time, I mean it's not like he's not helping coach this football team and his fingerprints are all over this football team," Mark said. "He's always been this source of encouragement, he's always been the figurehead, he's always been the guy behind the scenes."

West Hancock is prepping for another run in the playoffs, all thanks to the foundation built mroe than 50 years ago.

"He's like the rock of the program if you want to call it like that," running back Josef Smith said. "He built that rock and all that and Sanger kept building on to it."

As the Eagles look to continue their unbeaten season, Bob knew just the type of team they'd be.

"We saw this group of kids come back when they were in the seventh grade they were pretty special," Bob said. "This group, they've got talent, they're focused, good students, they're doing the things that make good people good people."