Legendary coach Barry Alvarez back in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City High School campus may be shrouded in dust now, but by next summer, the hope is to officially cut the ribbon on a new state-of-the-art fieldhouse, natatorium and weight room. To equip that facility with first rate equipment, though, requires funding.

"They've been really lucky in getting supplies. With the pandemic, things really backed up. I think they're having great success in getting things on a timely basis."

Phil Johnson's children played basketball, baseball and track during the late 80s and early 90s. Now as the chair behind the 'Future is Now' capital campaign, he wants Mason City to have the same top flight facilities as competing schools.

"When you have a beautiful facility, you can't have a card table and four chairs. You've got to have first class stuff."

The now retired Barry Alvarez won three Rose Bowl titles as Wisconsin's head coach, and also coached alongside Lou Holtz and Hayden Fry. He was also the athletic director at Wisconsin, retiring just this past July. But before that, he was vying for state high school championships with the Mason City Mohawks, and won the 4A state title in 1978. Though may have won 120 games with the Badgers, Coach Alvarez says the state title claimed by Mason City High was every bit as big as Wisconsin's Rose Bowl appearances.

"Winning a state championship in Mason City, Iowa was just as big of a thrill for me, and I was just as excited when that happened."

The coach applauds the role his former players are taking in raising funds for their alma mater.

"They saw what the facilities did for them, they know what they could do for the community, for our students and student athletes. this will affect a lot of people in a very positive manner. I hope that everyone gets behind it and supports the project. It would be a boom for the young people in this community, and the community."

The goal of the 'Future is Now' campaign is to raise $750,000 by the end of the year; so far, over $600,000 have been raised. If you would like to donate to the campaign, click here.