Legendary West Hancock wrestling coach dies

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Another West Hancock coaching legend has died. The West Hancock activities department announced the passing of legendary wrestling coach, Al DeLeon, on Twitter Thursday.

DeLeon coached at Britt and West Hancock for a total of 33 years where he won three straight state championships with multiple runner-up finishes. He also had multiple wrestlers land podium finishes at the state wrestling tournament.

As a wrestler himself, he attended Mankato State College where he was a two-time All-American. He would later wrestle in the 1964 Olympic trials.

DeLeon is the second coach from the Eagles family to pass away this year. Bob Sanger who coached the football team for more than five decades died in February after a battle with leukemia.