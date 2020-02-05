Legendary West Hancock football coach Bob Sanger has died

BRITT, Iowa - Bob Sanger, a coaching icon in north Iowa, has died.

The longtime West Hancock football coach died after a lengthy cancer battle.

According to family on social media, Sanger died Wednesday in Britt.

Coach Sanger inspired championship run.

Sanger was inside the UNI-Dome in the fall to watch his beloved Eagles capture the Class A state championship.

Wildly regarded as one of the most influential coaches in prep football history, Sanger helped the Eagles to state championships in 1973, 1996 and 2019.

Through the 2018 season, Sanger was fifth in state history in wins at 345.

He ranks in the top 5 in state history for number of playoff appearances.

"I always thought this town deserved good football," Sanger said in the fall of 2019.

Sanger was at the helm of West Hancock for more than five decades.

He was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia in the spring of 2018.

"He's like the rock of the program if you want to call it like that," running back Josef Smith said. "He built that rock and all that and (son Mark) Sanger kept building on to it."