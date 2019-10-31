Clear

Legal fight begins over Minnesota abortion laws

The coalition involved says Minnesota's abortion restrictions are medically unnecessary and legally flawed. The group is attempting to cancel more than a dozen restrictions in one legal effort.

Oct 31, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Plaintiffs seeking to overturn Minnesota abortion laws have had their first day in court.

A coalition of groups urged a Ramsey County District Court judge Wednesday to let their case proceed while state attorneys argue the lawsuit should be tossed out.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports Judge Thomas Gilligan indicated he would take some time to make an initial ruling in a case that could take months or longer to ultimately decide.

The plaintiffs, including Gender Justice, say current laws go too far in dictating how abortion providers consult with their patients, what women must do before having an abortion and what must happen after an abortion.

