Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota Gov. Walz says vaccine process to begin 'sometime in the next week or so' Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Legal experts say Minnesota man serving life sentence should be freed

Sentenced nearly two decades ago as a teenager.

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A national panel of legal experts recommended the immediate release of a Black man sentenced to life in prison as a teenager nearly two decades ago.

The panel also said Minnesota police appeared to have suffered from “tunnel vision” while investigating the case of Myon Burrell, who was convicted of killing a little girl hit by a stray bullet in 2002. In addition, the panel said, among the other serious flaws in the high-profile case, police ignored witnesses and evidence that might have helped eliminate Burrell as a suspect.

The panel, which was created to examine Burrell's conviction and sentence, released it's report Tuesday. Many of its findings mirrored those uncovered by an Associated Press and APM Reports investigation earlier this year. They included unreliable testimony from the sole eyewitness; a heavy reliance on jailhouse informants who received “extraordinarily generous” sentence reductions in exchange for their testimonies; and a failure to retrieve surveillance video from a corner store — footage that Burrell, now 34, has always maintained would have cleared him.

The eight-member panel was unable to address Burrell’s guilt or innocence, saying its work was hampered by Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman’s failure to provide all of the evidence the panel requested. It recommended that the case be handed over to the state’s new conviction review unit for further investigation, noting that the missing police and prosecution files, witness interviews, tape recordings and details about deals cut with jailhouse informants “may yield new evidence of actual innocence or due process issues.”

In the meantime, the panel members said they supported Burrell’s release from prison, noting his age at the time of the crime, that he had no prior record and that he behaved well behind bars. They pointed out that the U.S. Supreme Court in recent years has argued against overly harsh sentences for juveniles, saying their brains and decision-making skills are not fully developed.

“The extensive work of this outstanding legal panel supports the immediate release of Myon Burrell," said Nekima Levy Armstrong, who heads the Minneapolis-based Racial Justice Network, adding that the case “represents everything that is wrong with the criminal justice system and the ease with which an innocent person can be convicted."

Burrell was accused of pulling the trigger that killed Tyesha Edwards, a sixth grade Black girl who was shot through the heart while doing homework at her dining room table with her sister. Her death enraged the African American community, which was tired of losing children to guns and gang violence.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was then the city’s top prosecutor, has held up Burrell’s conviction throughout her political career as an example of her tough-on-crime policies that helped put away young, dangerous offenders in the name of justice.

After she raised the case again on the Democratic presidential debate stage last year, the AP published the findings of its investigation, which raised several red flags surrounding the case. They included:

— No hard evidence: No gun, DNA, or fingerprints were found.

— Video footage showing the lead homicide detective offering a man in police custody $500 for Burrell’s name, even if it was just hearsay.

— Burrell’s co-defendants saying the teenager wasn't at the scene that day. And one of them, Isaiah Tyson, said he, not Burrell, was the actual triggerman.

The investigation's findings sparked national outrage and gave Burrell’s family and community organizers the ammunition needed to get Klobuchar’s attention. She said the case deserved a fresh look and called for the creation of the state's conviction review unit — which received federal funding two months ago — to examine other questionable cases. Protecting the innocent was just as important as punishing the guilty, she said.

Laura Nirider, co-director of the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University, and Barry Scheck, co-founder of the national Innocence Project, served as advisors to the panel, which included a former state attorney general, a former federal prosecutor, a member of the country’s first conviction integrity unit, and the past president of the national Innocence Network.

Several Minnesota organizations, including the state's chapters of the NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union, also supported the panel’s efforts.

The report acknowledged the devastating impact that Tyesha’s death had on her family and the community, and said most of her surviving relatives chose not to comment about his recommended release from prison. One family member explained that the issue was “super touchy.”

But Tyesha’s biological father, Jimmie Edwards, said he hoped Burrell, who has already served 18 years, would remain behind bars.

“If you do the crime, you do the time,” he was quoted as telling the panel. “The guy is a thug, and his whole family is thugs ... he should have had his ass in school. I hope and pray they will not release him.”

Throughout the report, the panel pointed to troubling examples of “tunnel vision,” a term used when authorities build a narrative early in an investigation and zero-in on evidence that supports their theory of guilt while ignoring or suppressing anything that goes against it.

“It’s very common, especially when it comes to high-profile cases,” said Richard Rivera, a former New York police officer who exposed wrongdoing in his own force. “When something does get in our head, and pieces start to fall in place, then we have a tendency to either pursue those pieces or kind of make the square pegs fit in round holes sometimes.”

Though not speaking specifically about Burrell’s case, he said such a closed-minded mentality by investigators can shape the criminal proceedings as a whole, from prosecutions to plea deals.

Burrell’s name was first brought to police two hours after the shooting. They got a jailhouse call from a well-known confidential informant, Isaac Hodge, who said the intended target of the shooting — a low-ranking member of Hodge’s gang — had implicated the teen. Panel members note that these jail calls to the eyewitness and police should have been recorded, but there is no indication they were, which was another key failing.

When Burrell was arrested and interrogated four days later, he told detectives he was at Cup Foods — the same store George Floyd visited in May just before his death in police custody.

Though Burrell told detectives to pull the store’s surveillance footage, there’s no evidence that ever happened, which the panel highlighted as another troubling example of tunnel vision. If Burrell was seen on the video, it could “only disconfirm” investigators' theory that he was the killer, the panel wrote.

However, it was evident early on from jailhouse calls between Burrell and his mother that the teen believed the tapes had been recovered and that he would soon be going home. His mother — who died in a car crash after visiting him in jail three weeks later — reassured him, saying she had gone to Cup Foods with his sister and his girlfriend. She said the store owners told them the footage had already been handed over to the police.

“I bet you they already know I’m innocent!” Burrell is heard telling his mother on the recorded call from jail. “They just don’t know … they ain’t found the right person. And they don’t want to let me go until they find him.”

The panel review also raised serious questions about the inconsistent testimony from the sole eyewitness. He was 150 feet (46 meters) away from the shooter, who was partially concealed behind a wall. And they were skeptical about the stories collected by six jailhouse informants, all of whom also had ties to Hodge, the man who gave police their first tip.

All of the informants stood to benefit by cooperating with authorities and some were considered “serial informants” who provided police information on several cases. One, who said his 16-year sentence was cut to three years, recently told the AP he was lying when he implicated Burrell. Another said he agreed to work with detectives on 14 other cases.

According to the panel, police and prosecutors often turn to “snitches” when they don’t have enough evidence to close a case. Once authorities are married to a theory, it can be difficult to evaluate the reliability of their own informants, sometimes called “falling in love with your rat.” Other cases involving the same informants used to secure Burrell’s conviction also should be considered for review, the panel wrote.

The panel also was concerned that other jailhouse calls and four witnesses with no vested interest were ignored, even though they had information that could have helped exonerate Burrell. One of the most credible was the getaway driver’s girlfriend, who called 911 and pointed to Isaiah Tyson, the self-confessed shooter.

She later told detectives she had been assured Burrell was not at the scene.

Two other eye witnesses also identified Tyson as the shooter, the panel noted, but police appear to have ignored their accounts and never ran ballistics or gunshot residue tests on his jacket.

Burrell’s case has also raised questions about the handling of other criminal investigations, particularly some involving young Black men and women.

“This is not an isolated incident, and we need to free the countless other men and women who have been wrongfully convicted,” said Leslie Redmond, the former president of the Minneapolis NAACP and founder of Don’t Complain, Activate. She said what happened to Burrell was “a shame and should be a crime.”

Freeman released a statement last month maintaining that Burrell was the triggerman. However, he said he would be willing to cut 15 years off Burrell's prison time, which would make him eligible for release when he’s 46, because the current sentence “is too long of a penalty for someone who was convicted as a teenager.”

That angered many community members.

“He’s being vindictive,” said Mel Reeves, of The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, the state’s oldest continuously operated Black newspaper. “Because the evidence doesn’t support that. He’s made serious statements about Myon Burrell which border on slander.”

Burrell’s case will be brought before the Minnesota Board of Pardons next week. Whatever it decides, Burrell’s lawyer, Dan Guerrero, said he will continue to fight in court, arguing that Burrell is innocent and deserves a full exoneration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 356152

Reported Deaths: 4064
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin747351170
Ramsey31551545
Dakota25282217
Anoka25033246
Washington15876132
Stearns15227133
St. Louis10361134
Scott953063
Wright919350
Olmsted754738
Sherburne662448
Clay551064
Carver550616
Kandiyohi475034
Rice461239
Blue Earth447917
Crow Wing403440
Otter Tail362932
Chisago351718
Benton342657
Nobles325835
Winona312933
Douglas300944
Mower292123
Polk287730
Morrison260834
McLeod257223
Lyon245917
Beltrami242019
Goodhue241534
Becker234924
Itasca224825
Steele22308
Isanti218521
Carlton218421
Todd201115
Nicollet182327
Mille Lacs175835
Freeborn16979
Pine16949
Brown168816
Le Sueur168212
Cass163013
Meeker161913
Waseca147811
Roseau14107
Martin133823
Hubbard125131
Wabasha12161
Redwood113321
Renville109232
Chippewa104214
Cottonwood10385
Dodge9881
Watonwan9434
Wadena9348
Rock88610
Sibley8834
Houston8684
Aitkin86130
Fillmore8270
Pipestone79518
Pennington7939
Kanabec75416
Yellow Medicine74913
Swift69411
Faribault6804
Murray6485
Pope6042
Jackson5951
Clearwater58810
Stevens5795
Marshall57611
Wilkin4805
Lake4778
Koochiching4556
Lac qui Parle4474
Unassigned43959
Lincoln4051
Norman3848
Big Stone3602
Mahnomen3376
Grant3236
Kittson2849
Red Lake2583
Traverse1672
Lake of the Woods1171
Cook880

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 244581

Reported Deaths: 2691
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36015357
Linn15094173
Scott12269100
Black Hawk11486156
Woodbury11069142
Johnson1006041
Dubuque9680101
Story717425
Pottawattamie705782
Dallas683160
Sioux392529
Webster387342
Cerro Gordo385452
Marshall367251
Clinton358048
Buena Vista323414
Muscatine318974
Des Moines311423
Warren309217
Plymouth300045
Wapello275072
Jones241519
Jasper239547
Lee237221
Marion220125
Carroll208726
Bremer206714
Henry20098
Crawford186616
Benton179825
Tama159142
Jackson155417
Washington154916
Boone152912
Delaware150322
Dickinson150312
Mahaska138329
Wright13588
Clay13167
Buchanan127210
Hardin126312
Kossuth12469
Hamilton123515
Page12335
Clayton120911
Cedar119015
Harrison117033
Floyd115924
Fayette113812
Mills113410
Winneshiek111714
Calhoun11137
Butler110412
Lyon109710
Poweshiek106014
Iowa102814
Cherokee10144
Winnebago98925
Hancock9578
Allamakee93913
Sac9369
Chickasaw9346
Louisa92322
Grundy90514
Union8978
Cass87426
Mitchell86611
Appanoose84914
Humboldt8376
Shelby82615
Guthrie81015
Emmet80426
Jefferson7966
Franklin77921
Madison7785
Unassigned7330
Palo Alto7015
Keokuk68510
Pocahontas6164
Howard5989
Ida58116
Osceola5632
Greene5552
Montgomery55211
Clarke5264
Davis50711
Adair48411
Taylor4833
Monona4759
Monroe47513
Van Buren4085
Fremont4043
Worth4041
Lucas3706
Decatur3571
Wayne3197
Audubon3143
Ringgold2802
Adams1962
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Snow Chances Trending Lower
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Albert Lea Church Tabernackle Found

Image

Election Process In Minnesota

Image

12-08-2020 FOR BRI

Image

Covid Vaccine Distribution Happening In Minnesota Soon

Image

Sean's Weather 12/8

Image

COVID-19 Food Assistance for Farmers

Image

Cut-off dates for holiday shipping

Image

"Kindness Contest" with the Rochester Police Department

Image

Mason City Country Club to be demolished

Image

Rochester City Council approves 2021 budget

Community Events