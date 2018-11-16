Clear

Legal clinic for survivors of sexual assault

Advocates with CIS and Iowa CASA are sharing and discussing legal assistance opportunities

FOREST CITY, Iowa - For those who survived a sexual assault, it can be a traumatic experience afterwards. But two groups are wanting to help.

Crisis Intervention Service, along with the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault, hosted a walk-in legal clinic at Waldorf University on Thursday.

Advocates discussed school based remedies under Title IX, ADA, the Clery Act, the Campus SaVE Act, IDEA, 504 plans and FERPA, as well as petitions for Sexual Assault Protective Orders (if active client for other matters), and legal assistance and counsel for the survivor in other legal matters, such as civil, housing, employment and immigration concerns, as well as offering available services.

Allison Hurlburt with CIS says they've noticed an uptick in incidents being reported, particularly during the fall months.

"Kids are getting back into that rhythm, that schedule, that we see people start talking, starting to talk to friends, starting to talk to family, to professors, to teachers."

She adds that for some victims that are also students, an experience like sexual assault could affect their academic performance.

"It's hard for them to want to go to classes, so their grades start slipping. Letting their professors know, letting their coaches know, any of those sort of, 'how do I go forward with this while dealing with the trauma?'"

CIS has an outreach office in Forest City, along with 10 other communities in North Iowa, in addition to their main office in Mason City.

