Legacy Scholars Program is underway for students of color in Rochester are colleges

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students of color in the Rochester area could receive some extra help getting them through school and life in general.

A new initiative called the Legacy Scholars Program will be housed on the Rochester Community and Technical College campus and serve students at RCTC and Winona State University-Rochester. It's a partnership between RCTC, Winona State University-Rochester and Project Legacy and they received $120,000 from the Minnesota State System to begin the program. The Interim Vice President of Student Affairs, Teresa Brown, explained it's designed to help students through obstacles in their everyday life, while also helping them through school. Students of color who are enrolled in at least 6 credits and are between the ages 18 at 24 can apply. They're looking to serve 25 students.

Brown said they've wanted to start something like this for awhile, but following the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake, it really pushed the process along quicker. She explained as a college, they know they've struggled to have black students meet the same outcomes as white students. "The opportunity to really make a change to our system, our processes and the services we provide to close that gap," said Brown. "That's hugely important and we need to do it. We need to figure out how to do it. We've tried for years and clearly what we've done in the past hasn't worked. So this partnership is crucial to us."

Brown explained it's their mission to serve the diverse community and have accessible and affordable education for everyone. She said this money is for one year, but she's hoping they can request funding from other grants in the future to keep it going. "This is such a hopeful project and we all have the best of intentions and we really, really want the best," said Brown. "I do truly believe that this partnership can bring change that will be lasting and sincerely change the lives of these young people and more beyond that."

The partners are meeting Tuesday to finalize the last details of when the applications are due, but Brown said reach out to her if you're interested. Her contact info is teresa.brown@rctc.edu or 507-285-7217.