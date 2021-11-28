Clear

Lee Enterprises adopts 'poison pill' to fight off hostile takeover

Company owns the Mason City Globe Gazette.

Posted: Nov 28, 2021 1:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The Lee Enterprises newspaper chain has adopted a “poison-pill” plan to protect itself from a hostile takeover while it considers an unsolicited offer from hedge fund Alden Global Capital to buy Lee for $24 a share.

The plan would take effect if Alden gains control of more than 10% of Lee’s stock in the next year. The Davenport, Iowa-based company said the plan would allow its other shareholders to buy shares at a 50% discount at that point or possibly get free shares for every share they already own. Alden said last week that it already owed more than 6% of Lee’s stock.

The plan Lee adopted Wednesday would make it more expensive for Alden to acquire a controlling stake

