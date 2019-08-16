Clear
Leashes and Leads will soon offer Pet CPR and First Aid Classes

"It's amazing for anybody to learn...It's a life saver," says the instructor.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 7:03 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

BYRON, Minn. - Beginning this fall, pet care business Leashes and Leads will offer pet CPR and First Aid Classes. A 5-hour class will cover CPR and First Aid, and an 8 hour class will cover additional topics such as dental disease in pets.

The class is targeted for cats and dogs and will cover everything from how to give chest compressions on different breeds and ages of dogs, to how to stop bleeding.

Before classes begin, all Leashes and Leads staff will become certified in pet CPR and First Aid. "We have an on-site vet clinic but they're not here all of the time. They're not open 24-7 when we have dogs boarding 24-7, so it's very important to us as managers and as owners to have our entire staff trained to be able to assist in any given moment for any sort of emergency that could occur here," says Megan Ames, who is a Pet Tech certified pet CPR and First Aid instructor.

Leashes and Leads expects to start offering classes around mid-September.

