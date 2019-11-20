Leashes and Leads now offering pet CPR and First Aid classes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Pet care business Leashes and Leads is now offering pet CPR and First Aid. A 5-hour class covers CPR and First Aid, and an 8 hour class covers additional topics such as dental disease in pets.

CPR for cats and dogs is different than human CPR because animal and human anatomy is different. For example, while a human's heart is on the left side, a dog's is in the middle of its chest, affecting where hands need to make compressions during CPR.

"It's very important to learn those skills because it takes a matter of a second for that life-threatening injury to come across," says Pet Tech certified CPR and First Aid instructor Megan Ames.

Leashes and Leads is training its staff in the course.

Courses are available to the public through the end of December.