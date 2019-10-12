Learning in the field; tackling hunting and trap shooting for the first time

AUSTIN, Minnesota -- Throughout the weekend, KIMT News 3 Sports Zach Gilleland went out of his comfort zone to learn more about the outdoors. During the Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener, Zach learned about hunting and trap shooting.

Friday took me to the sport of trap shooting. It's a sport that doesn't discriminate -- anyone can play.

The Austin High School clay target team will teach you the basics, even if you have never picked up a gun before.

"this is a team that is welcoming to all kids. You do need to have your firearm safety certificate before you can join the team but before that, come and see what we're all about, find out what it's about, this is a team that's meant for everyone," clay target team assistant coach Ann Maxfield said.

Saturday brought me to a new first... hunting.

Me and my party suited up in orange, brought along our hunting dogs and ventured through rough terrain in search of the elusive pheasant. Although we didn't catch the famed bird, I learned something about the sport. It's not so much about what you catch, it's the camaraderie built along the way.

CEO and President of Wildlife Forever Pat Conzemius said the camaraderie is what newcomers can enjoy most about hunting.

"There's a lot of benefits to being out in the field experiencing the comradarie with family and friends and enjoying the resource," Conzemius said.