Learn about the 'mountain man' this weekend at the Cedar River Rendezvous

OSAGE, Iowa - Ever wondered what life was like for the mountain man? Here's your chance to explore what life was like for these fur traders that traversed the Western United States in the early to mid-19th century.

The Cedar River Rendezvous is this weekend at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center, and includes a period encampment that draws in enthusiasts from around the region, as well as live music, historical games and contests, shooting sports and fundraising raffle.

Duke Snyder and Doran Thorson from Eastern Iowa are regulars at the rendezvous.

"Some are here that are 2-3 hours away up into Minnesota as well, we're close to the neck distance wise. The thing about this weekend, so many of these have been cancelled, so this is one of the only ones going on this year."

Last year, around 600 students came out to the rendezvous for a day, to experience this unique time in history.

"Sometimes, somebody comes out and they want to dress in the period, there have been times we've loaned them clothes for the weekend. start out with a small tent and if they do more of it, they start upgrading for more stuff."

The event runs until Sunday, and is free. Proceeds from the raffle benefit the Environmental Education Foundation to support youth education programs and camps, as well as new displays for the nature center.