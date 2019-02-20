More info about the dangers of youth vaping 'would help lead to change'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It looks like a flash drive, but it’s not. It’s an e-cigarette product, and is actually quite dangerous.

According to the FDA, more than 3.6 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes in 2018. It’s a dramatic increase of about 1.5 million students from the year before.

Pa Houa Moua is a Community Health Specialist with Olmsted County Public Health. She says vapor products have heavy metals like lead and tin. This is in addition to having nicotine, a highly addictive depressant that can impact memory.

People vaping are not the only ones inhaling all of this.

“When you blow out that cloud, that's where the drug is, in that cloud. And you're able to inhale it back in. If there is someone standing next to you and they're vaping, if you're inhaling, you're essentially getting it as well,” Moua said.

On Wednesday, February 20, people are invited to attend a public presentation from Olmsted County Public Health about vaping.

Parents can learn about the dangers and what to look for.

The department has given about 15 presentations about youth vaping so far in 2019. Which it hopes will bring change.

“Trying to combat that misconception that it's safe and that just because it looks different that it's better,” Moua said. “I think the more education we can get out there, with accurate information, I think that would help lead to change.

The presentation is happening on Wednesday, February 20 at the Rochester Public Library. It is scheduled to run from 6:30-8pm.