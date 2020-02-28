Leap Day of Kindness encouraging people to do something nice

MASON CITY, Iowa - Chambers of commerce across the country are celebrating what they call a Leap Day of Kindness. Whether you want to buy someone's coffee or do a little volunteering, it's a good day to give back.

"Everyone should do it every day. I was going to say, I didn't even know it was leap year or leap year this year. It's just something that you do every day,” said Riley & Shaada Nettifee.

They might not have been keeping a close eye on the calendar, but they say they still like to spread kindness whenever they can. While lunching at the mall, the duo gave away a little extra food they just couldn't finish.

"They were the only other people in the store and i didn't even know they were neighbors, so we asked them if they would like it just because I don't like to waste food and kids eat a lot!"

Joseph Weiss also told his story of kindness, about how his daughter helped him out when his car died.

"My daughter helped me out by giving me a vehicle. She's a tattoo artist in Clear Lake and traded some guy a vehicle for a special tattoo,” said Weiss.

Robert Radcliff says there's a woman at her church who uses her business as a way to help those in need.

"She has a bread shop and she brings us bread down to our church and we give it away. So it's just really cool to see her through her work and through her job be able to bless other people around us,” said Radcliff.

Most of the folks mentioned one popular way they like to show a little love to a stranger.

"I pretty regularly pay for the coffee for the person behind me, whether it's Starbucks or Cabin Coffee or Jitters or wherever. I make that a point to do that just try and let people not know it was me,” Radcliff said.