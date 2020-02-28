Clear

Leap Day of Kindness encouraging people to do something nice

People are telling KIMT News 3 they think kindness is something which should be done everyday.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Chambers of commerce across the country are celebrating what they call a Leap Day of Kindness. Whether you want to buy someone's coffee or do a little volunteering, it's a good day to give back.

"Everyone should do it every day. I was going to say, I didn't even know it was leap year or leap year this year. It's just something that you do every day,” said Riley & Shaada Nettifee.

They might not have been keeping a close eye on the calendar, but they say they still like to spread kindness whenever they can. While lunching at the mall, the duo gave away a little extra food they just couldn't finish.

"They were the only other people in the store and i didn't even know they were neighbors, so we asked them if they would like it just because I don't like to waste food and kids eat a lot!"

Joseph Weiss also told his story of kindness, about how his daughter helped him out when his car died.

"My daughter helped me out by giving me a vehicle. She's a tattoo artist in Clear Lake and traded some guy a vehicle for a special tattoo,” said Weiss.

Robert Radcliff says there's a woman at her church who uses her business as a way to help those in need.

"She has a bread shop and she brings us bread down to our church and we give it away. So it's just really cool to see her through her work and through her job be able to bless other people around us,” said Radcliff.

Most of the folks mentioned one popular way they like to show a little love to a stranger.

"I pretty regularly pay for the coffee for the person behind me, whether it's Starbucks or Cabin Coffee or Jitters or wherever. I make that a point to do that just try and let people not know it was me,” Radcliff said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -5°
Waiting for the weekend warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports overtime highlights part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/28

Image

VISIT TO BONNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Image

Skating for UNICEF

Image

EXCLUSIVE: An immigrants story

Image

Leap day of kindness

Image

Healthy Moms and Babies act

Image

30 Hour Famine

Image

Coronavirus Mask shortage

Community Events