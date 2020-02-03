League of Women Voters presents on redistricting in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the 2020 census, Minnesota is expected to redistrict in 2021.

On Monday, Nick Harper, the Civic Engagement Director of the League of Women Voters Minnesota presented at the Rochester Public Library about the redistricting process and how it can affect Minnesotans' voting power.

"We've seen where legislators are drawing their own maps, that can be a conflict of interest and leave an opportunity for some really shady and dishonest things to happen. And we've seen that happen with gerrymandering in other states, specifically racial gerrymandering and partisan gerrymandering," he explains.

A recording of the event will be up on the library's website by Tuesday. Click here for the web page.