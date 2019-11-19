Leadership change at Sukup Manufacturing

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – Sukup Manufacturing Co. is announcing a change of leadership.

Charles E. Sukup will move from Chair, President, and CEO of the company to Chairman of the Board on February 1, 2020, while his brother, Steve Sukup, will move from CFO and Vice President to President and CEO. The company says this means Charles Sukup will no longer be involved in day-to-day operations.

“While growing up, I always knew that I would work in the family business and was proud to be the first degreed engineer for the company,” says Charles Sukup. “Evidently Dad thought it would be cheaper to raise an engineer rather than hire one! I was one of the few students at Iowa State that knew exactly what I would be doing after graduation.”

Charles Sukup is 65 years old, the same age his father was when he transitioned from being company president in 1995.

A search for a new Sukup CFO (Chief Financial Officer) is underway.