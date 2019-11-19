Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mason City man sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal crash Full Story

Leadership change at Sukup Manufacturing

Charles E. Sukup
Charles E. Sukup

New President and CEO to take over in February 2020.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 1:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – Sukup Manufacturing Co. is announcing a change of leadership.

Charles E. Sukup will move from Chair, President, and CEO of the company to Chairman of the Board on February 1, 2020, while his brother, Steve Sukup, will move from CFO and Vice President to President and CEO. The company says this means Charles Sukup will no longer be involved in day-to-day operations.

“While growing up, I always knew that I would work in the family business and was proud to be the first degreed engineer for the company,” says Charles Sukup. “Evidently Dad thought it would be cheaper to raise an engineer rather than hire one! I was one of the few students at Iowa State that knew exactly what I would be doing after graduation.”

Charles Sukup is 65 years old, the same age his father was when he transitioned from being company president in 1995.

A search for a new Sukup CFO (Chief Financial Officer) is underway.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Tracking an active pattern for the midweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Post offices preparing for busiest time of the year

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Last Brick Road in Rochester

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking an active pattern for the midweek

Image

Eagles prep for state

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center is getting a face-lift

Image

"Don't Forget About Us" tour

Image

MNDOT & NWS teaming up for you

Image

Looking at lowering speed limits

Image

The next step for North Broadway

Community Events